WATCH: KSAT Insider party at the Alamodome before XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas season opener

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s RJ Marquez and David Sears kicked off the season opener for the San Antonio Brahmas at the Alamodome with 29 members of KSAT Insider.

The Brahmas’ had their first matchup of the XFL season on Sunday against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The twice-failed football league has returned under new ownership. In August 2020, Dwayne Johnson, his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the XFL for $15 million.

Johnson announced his plan to attend all four XFL season openers on Twitter and even chose the Brahmas football for his good luck charm during his travels.

Following this weekend’s game, the Brahmas will have three straight road games starting Week 2 against the Orlando Guardians on Sunday, Feb. 26. They will then play in Houston versus the Roughnecks on Sunday, March 5, and then the Seattle Sea Dragons on Saturday, March 11.

A home-and-home with the Arlington Renegades on March 19 and March 26 proceed a road game with the Vegas Vipers on April 1. The Brahmas play the Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, and D.C. Defenders at home to close the year.

The Brahmas’ games can be found on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FX. To view the schedule, click here.