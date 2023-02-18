Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has SA Brahmas-themed good luck charm for XFL weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is traveling across Texas for the XFL opener this weekend, and he’s not empty-handed.

Johnson took to Instagram on Friday and said he’s bringing along a good luck charm for his travels -- he chose an XFL San Antonio Brahmas football.

“I’m an unbiased owner, but I figured I’d only take one ball with me for good luck,” The Rock said. “I’m gonna take the San Antonio Brahmas.”

Johnson confirmed Thursday on Twitter that he’ll be in the Alamo City as the Brahmas take on the St. Louis Battlehawks Sunday afternoon at the Alamodome.

Johnson said he’ll be attending all four XFL games this weekend.

When he arrives in San Antonio, he’s expected to make an announcement about this year’s XFL championship game, according to KSAT’s RJ Marquez.

Source tells me Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is expected to be in San Antonio on Sunday for the Brahmas XFL home opener and will announce to the crowd in attendance that the Alamodome is hosting this year's XFL championship game. Nothing has been confirmed by the league. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/8ih1jyDDLa — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 16, 2023

Methodist Children’s Hospital is also hoping Johnson will visit some of their patients during his trip.

Johnson announced in August 2020 that he, his business partner/ex-wife Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners bought the XFL for $15 million.

