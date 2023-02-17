50º

Patients ask Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to visit them at Methodist Children’s Hospital on Sunday

Johnson will be in San Antonio for the XFL season opener

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital are trying to get Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to visit them at the hospital this Sunday.

Johnson said Thursday on Twitter that he will be in town for San Antonio’s rebooted XFL team season opener on Sunday at the Alamodome.

He’ll also attend the other three XFL games this weekend.

To encourage the actor to visit, the hospital compiled a video featuring children at the hospital, asking Johnson to swing by and bring a smile to their faces.

The video shows the enthusiasm and excitement of young patients eager to meet the former wrestler.

A visit from Johnson will have a significant impact on patients at the hospital who look up to him, a news release said.

The hospital urges the community to come together to help get Johnson’s attention by resharing the video online.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12.

