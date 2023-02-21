Teen accused of robbing motorists at gunpoint in Lytle had stolen police gear in home, affidavit says

Bruno Alfonso Romo, 19, was booked on Monday for aggravated robbery and two counts of evading arrest or detention, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A second person was arrested in connection with a plot that involved impersonating a police officer and robbing people at gunpoint last summer in Lytle.

Another suspect, David Anthony Morales, 19, was previously arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, impersonating a public servant, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

David Anthony Morales was arrested and charged with impersonation of a police officer and aggravated robbery. (KSAT)

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on July 7, a Lytle police officer drove up to two vehicles parked on the side of the road and found a group of people standing above a man and a woman.

The man and woman were lying face down on the ground with their hands zip-tied behind their backs. The group of people seemed to be wearing police-style clothing and at least one of them had an AR-15-type rifle, the affidavit states.

The group of people then went to a 2013 tan Porsche Cayenne and drove off, the affidavit states.

The Lytle police officer pursued the vehicle and tried to pull them over, but the vehicle ended up crashing into a railroad crossing fixture. Five people bailed from the vehicle and ran off.

The affidavit did not say if any of them were immediately taken into custody. Two cell phones, a Glock pistol with a laser sight, and stolen items from the Shavano Park Police Department were found in the vehicle.

The officer interviewed the man and woman who were tied up, and they said that the group in the Cayenne had pulled them over with red and blue lights flashing.

The group asked for their license and vehicle registration and then made them exit the vehicle. They tied them up and warned them not to move or they would shoot them, the affidavit states.

Police said they stole the man’s gun and jewelry.

Officers spoke with the owner of the Cayenne, and he said that he kept it at a home in Alamo Heights, where Romo lives.

Texas Rangers later searched the home and found multiple police items, like traffic cones, a drug test kit, a handcuff and key set, a police jacket, and a glove pouch, the affidavit states. Some of the items were stolen from a Shavano Park officer’s personal vehicle on July 3.

Romo was not at the house at the time of the search.

Photos on Morales’ phone showed him wearing stolen SPPD clothing and carrying a gun, the affidavit states. The photos appeared to have been taken at the home in Alamo Heights.

Both Romo and Morales are awaiting indictment, the affidavit states.

