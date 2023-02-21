Bicyclist shot twice in leg while riding on city’s Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man riding a bicycle was shot twice on the city’s Southwest Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to the intersection of Somerset Road and Cree Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the bicyclist was riding on Somerset Road when someone in a black sedan pulled up alongside him and pulled out a gun and started firing.

Police said the man was shot twice in the leg and was taken by a Good Samaritan to an area hospital. The man’s condition is not currently known.

SAPD said the suspect fled after the shooting. They have not been found.

Officers did not disclose a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing, police said.