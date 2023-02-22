86º

Former President Jimmy Carter, first lady credited with putting Habitat for Humanity ‘on the map’ in San Antonio

‘They were our most famous volunteers,’ says local vice president of nonprofit housing affiliate

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – As former President Jimmy Carter lives out his final days in hospice care, a Habitat For Humanity of San Antonio official has fond memories about Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter and the impact they have had on the nonprofit housing organization.

You know, it’s hard to compare someone to Jimmy Carter, isn’t it? I mean, he’s just an amazing humanitarian,” Habitat For Humanity of San Antonio Vice President Stephanie Weise said.

The Carters have been involved with the organization since 1984. Weise said Habitat For Humanity of San Antonio was the first nonprofit housing affiliate in the country. In fact, the very first Habitat For Humanity house in the world was built on the city’s West Side.

“They were our most famous volunteers and really put Habitat on the map in San Antonio and around the country and the world,” Weise said.

The Carter Center on Saturday announced that Carter opted for hospice care at his Georgia home. After a series of short hospital stays, a statement said, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

“In this time in his life, he continues to get to be at his home, and I can only guess that he wanted that for thousands of other people, too, that stability that homeownership brings. He truly has provided homeownership to thousands of people across the country and world,” Weise said.

Weise describes the Carters as amazing supporters, willing to get their hands dirty in building Habitat homes. To continue the Carter’s legacy and honor his work, Weise said the nonprofit will continue to build.

“So, our plan is to build 60 homes in our local area this year in partnership with families in need. I know, I know President Carter loved partnership, and that’s what Habitat’s about,” Weise said.

