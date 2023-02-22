Pete Arredondo wins appeal to remove blemish from discharge file

UVALDE, Texas – Even though he was fired for cause, former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo won an appeal to remove a blemish from his discharge file, according to a state think tank that studied his case file.

The decision doesn’t mean he can get his job in Uvalde back, but it clears his record in case he wants another law enforcement job.

Arredondo was heavily scrutinized for how he handled the Robb Elementary shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

He has repeatedly defended what he did and called his firing a “public lynching.”