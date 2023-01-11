Former Uvalde CISD police chief explains decisions at Robb Elementary in newly released video

UVALDE, Texas – Newly obtained video shows Pete Arredondo’s account of the shooting at Robb Elementary in his own words.

CNN has obtained video from the former Uvalde CISD police chief’s interview with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The video was recorded on May 25, 2022, the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed at the school.

Arredondo takes investigators through the events of May 24 during the nearly hour-long interview.

That includes how decisions were made, such as waiting to breach the classrooms and confront the shooter.

“Once I realized that was going on, my first thought is that we need to vacate,” Arredondo said. “We have him contained -- and I know this is horrible, and I know it’s what our training tells us to do -- but we have him contained. There’s probably going to be some deceased in there, but we don’t need any more from out here.”

Arredondo and officers from several law enforcement agencies waited in the hallway outside Classrooms 111 and 112 for 77 minutes. That decision eventually cost Arredondo his job.

Gloria Cazares, mother of Jackie Cazares -- a child whose live was taken in the Robb Elementary shooting -- responded to the report on Twitter, saying “I promise I will not stop fighting for you baby girl. I’m sorry, momma wasn’t with you.”

I promise I will not stop fighting for you baby girl. I’m sorry, momma wasn’t with you 💔 https://t.co/WalwaL0SOn — Gloria Cazares (@GloriaCazares82) January 11, 2023

You can watch the CNN report in the player above and Arredondo’s full interview by clicking here.

Find more Uvalde coverage from KSAT.com here