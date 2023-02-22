Large fire leads to temporary closure of Hwy 281 in south Bexar County

Fire crews are working to put out a large fire that engulfed several structures in south Bexar County.

The fire happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 25500 block of Highway 281 South, near Martha Walk and Mogford. The highway is currently blocked in both directions.

According to county officials, multiple structures, including one home, are involved in the fire.

There are no reported injuries or evacuations in place as of yet. The cause of the fire is unknown.

KSAT has a crew at the scene, and we are working to learn more information. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.