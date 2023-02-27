4 young teens arrested in West Side neighborhood following vehicle, foot chase

SAN ANTONIO – Four boys believed to be between the ages of 14 and 16 years old were arrested following a vehicle and foot chase Monday afternoon in a West Side neighborhood, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.
Deputies from the agency’s Gang Unit and Street Crimes were conducting proactive patrols when a deputy ran a license plate on a Kia, which turned out to be stolen, Salazar said. When deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop at Zarzamora and Buena Vista, the driver didn’t stop and a chase ensued.
The teens, all armed with handguns, then jumped out of the vehicle in the 400 block of Riverdale Road near Roanoke and a foot chase ensued, Salazar said.
“A substantial number of gunshots” were fired by the suspects during the chase, Salazar said.
A large presence of deputies and San Antonio police officers searched for the teens and “fairly quickly” apprehended three of them, Salazar said. The fourth teen was found hiding in a shed in the backyard of a home.
“The scary, scary part about this is that these young men are ... between 14 and 16. So, definitely young, young people out here playing a very adult game,” Salazar said.
No injuries were reported.
The teens are expected to be charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading in a vehicle, and possibly possession of stolen weapons.
A nearby San Antonio ISD elementary school was placed under lockdown as a precaution.