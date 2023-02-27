Video shows bystander take down drunken driver who killed off-duty Texas police officer in crash

LAKE WORTH – Police in North Texas released footage that showed a bystander taking down a drunken driver who caused a crash that killed an off-duty officer in 2021.

Lake Worth police recently released the footage after the driver, 26-year-old Dylan Molina, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Jan. 30. He had pleaded guilty to one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

Authorities said that on Nov. 27, 2021, Molina had been drinking at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth.

After leaving the bar, he ran a red light and hit off-duty Euless Police Department Detective Alex Cervantes’ car.

Cervantes was pronounced dead at the scene, and his wife and two children were critically injured.

While bystanders tried to help the family, Molina tried to run off, the footage showed. A man who witnessed Molina then ran after him and held him on the ground until the police arrived. See the footage in the video player above.

Police said Molina had a blood-alcohol concentration level that was twice the legal limit.

After he was sentenced, Lake Worth police announced that the bartender who served him was also charged.

Cala Richardson, 26, was charged with one count of sale to a certain persons, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

She turned herself in on Feb. 3, police said.

A news release states that Richardson overserved Molina and her server’s license was expired at the time.

Police also released footage of Molina interacting with Richardson at the bar before leaving. At one point, he staggers to a bar stool.

See the footage below.

Police said no other arrests are expected in this case.

“Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family,” Chief J.T. Manoushagian said after Richardson was arrested. “Today’s arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on – and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable.”