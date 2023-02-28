San Antonio man sentenced to life in prison after guilty verdict in capital murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – A jury found a San Antonio man guilty in a double murder case from 2016, and he was formally sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Jade Guevara was on trial for fatally shooting Charles Krone, 37, and Roger Campos, 22.

According to testimony, Guevara and his friend, Carlos Hernandez, went to Krone’s home and shot both Krone and Campos in front of Krone’s wife.

Krone’s wife testified that Guevara had even pointed the gun at her before leaving the scene.

Hernandez had taken a plea deal in this case and is awaiting sentencing.

Because this was a capital murder case Guevara was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Both Guevara and Hernandez are also facing another capital murder charge in a separate murder robbery that took place before the double murder.

