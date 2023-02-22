Capital murder trial underway for San Antonio man accused of double murder in 2016

A man charged in two separate capital murders in 2016 is finally having his day in court.

Jade Guevara is first facing trial for reportedly taking part in a double murder that killed two men.

Guevara and his friend, Carlos Hernandez, first allegedly fatally shot and robbed a man in August 2016.

Three months later, they allegedly killed Charles Krone, 37, and Roger Campos, 22.

Guevara is now on trial for the double murder in the 144th District Court.

On Tuesday, Krone’s wife, Sonia Perez, testified about witnessing her husband’s murder.

Perez said that Guevara and Hernandez were talking to Krone and Campos about a car at her home.

She said she heard a ringing in her ear and saw her husband on the ground bleeding.

Perez said Guevara then pointed the gun at her.

“He came around the bed and said, ‘Give me what you have,’” Perez said. “I told him I have nothing, and then he pulled the gun back when Carlos said, ‘Let’s go.’”

Both Campos and Krone died that night from gunshot wounds.

Carlos Hernandez has since taken a plea deal in this case and is awaiting sentencing. He could testify this week against Guevara.

If found guilty, Guevara would automatically be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

