Surveillance video shows 2 men leaving NE Side apartment after slaying of 44-year-old man

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for the slaying of a 44-year-old man on the city’s Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for the slaying of a 44-year-old man on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, Maurice Dushay Jones was found fatally shot around 1 a.m. on June 22, 2022, at the Glendora Apartments, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Loop 410.

RELATED: Man fatally shot inside NE Side apartment identified by medical examiner

Police said officers found Jones dead inside the apartment with several apparent gunshot wounds. During the investigation, surveillance video was found showing two men entering Jones’ apartment moments before and then after the shooting.

Glendora shooting image. (KSAT)

SAPD searched the area, but the suspects were not found. Police say they need help in identifying the men from the video.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.