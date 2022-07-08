85º

Man fatally shot inside NE Side apartment identified by medical examiner

Maurice Dushay Jones, 44, was killed on June 22

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Glendora shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot and killed in an apartment on the city’s Northeast Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Maurice Dushay Jones, 44, was fatally shot around 1 a.m. on June 22 in the 6800 block of Glendora Avenue, not far from Loop 410 and Eisenhauer Road.

According to police, officers arrived to find Jones inside the apartment dead from a gunshot wound to his head.

A caller told police they had seen the door to the apartment slightly ajar and someone inside, lying on the floor.

Police said they did not find any weapons inside the home, leading them to believe that someone else shot him.

Although they spent hours combing through the home for evidence, they did not make any arrests.

Officers were not able to offer any information on what led up to the shooting.

