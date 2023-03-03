Woman killed in house fire on city’s West Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – Updated on March 14:

The person killed in the fire was identified by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office as Joyce Talkington, 75.

Original Story:

One person is dead following house fire on the city’s far West Side early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 8900 block of Mansfield Street, not far from Highway 151 and Potranco Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. When firefighters made entry into the home, they found it was packed to the brim full of belongings, fire officials said.

One person was killed as a result of the fire. A name and age for the person killed has not been released.

Fire officials say the fire burned for a while because of the difficulty getting water to the home. No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

The home however did sustain heavy damage during the fire. Both arson and a fire investigation team are working to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.