Surveillance photos show vehicle involved in I-10 shooting that killed 27-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a woman on Interstate 10 near downtown last December.

SAPD released images of a dark-colored SUV that they believe is connected with her death.

According to police, 27-year-old Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed around 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, as she was riding inside a vehicle with five other adults and two children.

Police said her vehicle was heading westbound on I-10 and was at the Colorado Street ramp, just before the upper and lower-level split near downtown, when someone in the SUV pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Rice was struck in the head and died at the hospital.

Police said that just before the shooting, the suspect SUV was seen heading westbound on Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard at South Flores Street.

The SUV was traveling behind a white Hummer limousine, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Read also: