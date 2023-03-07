🍀 San Antonio River will be dyed green for annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River is getting the green treatment this month in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

On Friday, March 17, the river along the downtown stretch of the River Walk will be dyed green from 1-3 p.m.

Visit San Antonio reported that the river will be dyed green twice on Saturday, March 18 — from 11 a.m. to noon along the Museum Reach and from 1-3 p.m. along the downtown stretch.

The river has been dyed green, and jokingly renamed the River Shannon, every year since 1968.

The dye is eco-friendly and is always dispersed behind a barge that carries a bagpiper.

According to Visit San Antonio, 25 gallons of dye will be spread during each event.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will continue throughout the weekend.

The Bud Light St. Patrick’s Festival will take place at the Arneson River Theatre from 3-8 p.m. on March 17 and from noon to 5 p.m. on March 18. It’s free to attend and family-friendly.

There will also be a St. Patrick’s Day river parade from 2-3 p.m. along the Museum Reach and 5-6 p.m. along the downtown stretch on Saturday. Both parades are free to attend.

“A procession of 12 Irish-themed decorated floats filled with Irish entertainment can be viewed from anywhere on the parade route. Several bagpipers will grace the floats along with other entertainers,” according to Visit San Antonio.