79º

LIVE

Local News

🍀 San Antonio River will be dyed green for annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day March 17, 18 at the San Antonio River Walk

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Holiday, Things To Do, Outdoors, KSAT Kids
San Antonio River dyed green for annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River is getting the green treatment this month in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

On Friday, March 17, the river along the downtown stretch of the River Walk will be dyed green from 1-3 p.m.

Visit San Antonio reported that the river will be dyed green twice on Saturday, March 18 — from 11 a.m. to noon along the Museum Reach and from 1-3 p.m. along the downtown stretch.

The river has been dyed green, and jokingly renamed the River Shannon, every year since 1968.

The dye is eco-friendly and is always dispersed behind a barge that carries a bagpiper.

According to Visit San Antonio, 25 gallons of dye will be spread during each event.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will continue throughout the weekend.

The Bud Light St. Patrick’s Festival will take place at the Arneson River Theatre from 3-8 p.m. on March 17 and from noon to 5 p.m. on March 18. It’s free to attend and family-friendly.

There will also be a St. Patrick’s Day river parade from 2-3 p.m. along the Museum Reach and 5-6 p.m. along the downtown stretch on Saturday. Both parades are free to attend.

“A procession of 12 Irish-themed decorated floats filled with Irish entertainment can be viewed from anywhere on the parade route. Several bagpipers will grace the floats along with other entertainers,” according to Visit San Antonio.

St. Patrick's Day parade along San Antonio River Walk (Visit San Antonio)

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email