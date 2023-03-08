Man accused of breaking into mailboxes at NW Side apartment complex sought by Crime Stoppers

Authorities are working to track down a man accused of breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to Crime Stoppers.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is working to track down a man accused of breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened on Feb. 18 in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek.

Someone at the complex saw the suspect, a 34-year-old man, breaking into the mailboxes and confronted him, according to police.

The man assaulted the witness before taking off from the scene in a black vehicle, officials said. Further details on the vehicle and where the suspect was headed are unknown.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Credible tips that help lead to an arrest may receive a cash reward of up to $5,000. Tipsters who identify themselves to law enforcement are not eligible for rewards.

