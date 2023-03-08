Ex-BCSO deputy accused of kidnapping dies before trial

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy fired in 2020 amid accusations that he illegally strip-searched women has died while awaiting trial for kidnapping.

Floyd Berry, 52, died on Jan. 30, according to an online obituary.

His death comes less than two months before his trial was scheduled to begin in 144th District Court.

Officials with the Bexar County District Attorney’s office received formal confirmation of Berry’s death this week and the charges were dismissed Tuesday, court records show.

Berry was arrested in December 2019 after multiple women told BCSO investigators he forced them to expose themselves during traffic stops or arrests.

In all, five women between the ages of 26 and 52 came forward with complaints against Berry.

BCSO officials fired Berry the following year while he faced multiple official oppression charges.

Prosecutors in October refiled the case as kidnapping, a higher-level offense.