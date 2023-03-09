Expect lane closures on Hwy 181 from March 12–15 for CPS Energy electrical work

Lane closures at Hwy 181 will occur March 12 – 15 for CPS electrical work

SAN ANTONIO – To improve the safety of aging transmission lines, CPS Energy will implement new electric wires in the southeast area of San Antonio near US Highway 181.

The Braunig to Highland Hills project will start on Sunday, March 12, and go through Wednesday, March 15.

CPS warns drivers to expect lane closures at S. US Highway 181 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, westbound just west of the CPS Energy Calaveras Power station road and eastbound just west of Laguna Road, according to a news release.

No power outages are anticipated with either project, and traffic control will be provided for both.

If possible, drivers are asked to find alternative routes and avoid the areas during the project dates.

More information concerning the project can be found online.

