Lamborghini to build first-ever San Antonio dealership

SAN ANTONIO – A new luxury car dealership is coming to the city’s Northwest Side.

According to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Lamborghini is building a two-story dealership at 27605 I-10 W.

This will be the Italian sports car’s first-ever San Antonio dealership.

Lamborghini is known for its sleek design and quality internal combustion engines.

Prices can range from $285,991 to $719,000 for a Lamborghini, according to Lamborghini’s site.

According to the filing, the planned 40,727-square-foot dealership will cost around $10 million to build.

Construction will start on June 5, with an expected completion date of March 21, 2025.

READ ALSO: