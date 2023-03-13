2 teens, 2 juveniles arrested in string of robberies in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY – Two juveniles and two teens from Austin were arrested for a string of robberies in Hays County, according to officials.

Investigators said the group traveled from Austin to the Kyle and Buda area on Dec. 26, 2022 and committed multiple burglaries and thefts of vehicles.

Around 21 unlocked vehicles were burglarized, and cars with keys inside were stolen, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said. Firearms and credit/debit cards were also stolen.

Authorities later recovered stolen vehicles in Austin.

In a joint investigation with the Kyle Police Department, HCSO identified Eduardo Steven Telule-Oviedo, 17. and Naomi Davis, 18, as connected to the string of burglaries.

Telule-Oviedo was spotted in a stolen vehicle on Jan. 4 in the Dripping Springs area. HCSO deputies attempted to stop him, but he evaded them and was not located.

On Friday, Telule-Oviedo, Davis, and the two juveniles were arrested and charged with the burglary spree.

Eduardo Telule-Oviedo was arrested on a total of 14 charges, including burglary of a vehicle (class A misdemeanor), evading with a motor vehicle (3rd-degree felony), theft (state jail felony), and engaging in organized criminal activity (3rd-degree felony). His total bond was set at $10,500, said HCSO.

Naomi Davis was arrested on a total of 10 charges, including burglary of a vehicle (class A misdemeanor), credit card/debit card abuse (State Jail Felony), theft of firearm (state jail felony), and engaging in organized criminal activity (3rd-degree felony). Her total bond was set at $5,000, HCSO said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Brian Wahlert with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS or online at P3tips.com.