Jinya Ramen Bar to open first San Antonio restaurant on Wednesday

New ramen restaurant to open on March 15

SAN ANTONIO – Jinya Ramen Bar is opening its first San Antonio location.

According to its website, the restaurant located at 5311 N. Loop 1604 West near The Rim will open on Wednesday, March 15.

The first 50 guests in line by 11 a.m. and the first 50 in line starting at 5 p.m. will receive a free ramen bowl.

According to its site, Jinya invites guests to experience authentic ramen like it was meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with handmade noodles.

Regular restaurant hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

