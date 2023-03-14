Pediatricians expect to see an increase in doctor visits as Spring Breaks gets underway

SAN ANTONIO – Spring break means a lot of family trips to parks and crowded places and exposure to germs and viruses for the entire family.

Dr. Kimberly Schaniack with University Health System says there are a lot of upper respiratory viruses floating among kids in the community already.

“We’re seeing more like rhinovirus, enterovirus, adenovirus,” she said. “And they all sound so scary, but they’re truly just your common cold viruses.”

Stomach bugs are also something she cautions parents to look out for, along with a good number of skin infections and strep throat followed by a skin rash.

“We’ve been seeing that a lot lately. Usually, that can present with fever, headache, sore throat, sometimes stomach pain, nausea, vomiting,” Dr. Schaniack explained.

Caretakers know when a case is serious enough to head to the doctor’s office.

As families head out to crowded areas, Dr. Schaniack urges parents to consider the risk factors and take precautions. She suggests using wipes, hand sanitizer, and maybe even a mask to minimize the chances of ending up with sick kids at the end of spring break.