59º

Local News

Pediatricians expect to see an increase in doctor visits as Spring Breaks gets underway

Local doctors urge parents to consider the risk factors and take precautions

Patty Santos, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: Spring Break, Health, University Health System

SAN ANTONIO – Spring break means a lot of family trips to parks and crowded places and exposure to germs and viruses for the entire family.

Dr. Kimberly Schaniack with University Health System says there are a lot of upper respiratory viruses floating among kids in the community already.

“We’re seeing more like rhinovirus, enterovirus, adenovirus,” she said. “And they all sound so scary, but they’re truly just your common cold viruses.”

Stomach bugs are also something she cautions parents to look out for, along with a good number of skin infections and strep throat followed by a skin rash.

“We’ve been seeing that a lot lately. Usually, that can present with fever, headache, sore throat, sometimes stomach pain, nausea, vomiting,” Dr. Schaniack explained.

Caretakers know when a case is serious enough to head to the doctor’s office.

As families head out to crowded areas, Dr. Schaniack urges parents to consider the risk factors and take precautions. She suggests using wipes, hand sanitizer, and maybe even a mask to minimize the chances of ending up with sick kids at the end of spring break.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

email