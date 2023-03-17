Man who police shot in his car after chase on SE Side identified

WATCH: Law enforcement opens fire on vehicle with man inside during standoff on Southeast Side Incident happened near Southcross Ran

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot by officers after a chase led to a standoff with law enforcement on the Southeast Side earlier this week has been identified.

Paul Ayala, 41, is being held in the Bexar County Jail on two outstanding warrants -- possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, serious bodily injury family violence/dating, according to SAPD.

Ayala also faces two additional first-degree felony charges of evading arrest in a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

His most recent charges stem from an incident that happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday when officers tried to stop Ayala for a felony warrant for domestic violence. Officers were unsuccessful and a chase ensued.

A woman was inside the car with Ayala during the chase, and eventually, police were able to track them down near Southcross Ranch Road, just east of Loop 410.

The woman, who hasn’t been named, escaped the vehicle and Ayala allegedly pointed a gun to his head before aiming it at officers, prompting them to open fire.

A KSAT 12 helicopter flying over the scene captured the moment gunfire hit the car in the video below.

Ayala was taken into custody and was treated by EMS before being taken to a hospital.

Five officers who were involved in the incident have been named and were placed on administrative duty until further notice, pending investigation, SAPD said.

The officers are as follows:

Officer Christopher Copeland, 5 years of service

Officer Dennis Davis, 6 years of service

Officer Derek Huesing, 7 years of service

Officer Jamal Johnson, 2 years of service

Office Mario Lozano, 14 years of service

According to court records, Ayala remains in the Bexar County Jail.