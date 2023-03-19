54º

1 home destroyed, another damaged in fire on Northeast Side

Fire broke out in the 100 block of Ashland Drive

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – One home was destroyed and another home was damaged in a fire on the Northeast Side.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the fire broke out after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ashland Drive, near Austin Highway and Lanark Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from a house, which was likely a total loss.

The fire spread to the home next door, and it had some melted siding.

Residents were able to escape and no one was injured.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

