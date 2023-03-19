Home on Southeast Side a total loss following fire overnight

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators were called to a fire that destroyed a house on the Southeast Side overnight.

San Antonio firefighters arrived at the home in the 800 block of Kayton Ave. to find heavy smoke and fire at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to SAFD, one man had escaped and the front half of the home was already gutted by the fire.

Two other people who lived at the home were not present at the time. No one was injured.

Firefighters said the house was a total loss. The home next door had minor damage to its paint and siding.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and arson is investigating.

Read also: