12-year-old girl killed, teen injured in shooting at house party on West Side

Shooting happened early Saturday in the 2100 block of S. Callaghan Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – One girl was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a house party on the West Side.

San Antonio police said they responded to the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 2100 block of S. Callaghan Road.

There, they found two girls, ages 12 and 15, with gunshot wounds.

The 12-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

Police at the scene initially said it was a drive-by shooting, but no further details were released in the report.

The name of the 12-year-old victim was not released. Police spoke with witnesses but no arrests have been made at this time.

A party was taking place at the time, and both adults and teenagers were at the house, police said. No one else was injured.

