12-year-old girl killed, teen injured in shooting at house party on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – One girl was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a house party on the West Side.

San Antonio police said they responded to the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 2100 block of S. Callaghan Road.

There, they found two girls, ages 12 and 15, with gunshot wounds.

The 12-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

Police at the scene initially said it was a drive-by shooting, but no further details were released in the report.

The name of the 12-year-old victim was not released. Police spoke with witnesses but no arrests have been made at this time.

A party was taking place at the time, and both adults and teenagers were at the house, police said. No one else was injured.

