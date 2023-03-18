3 teens arrested, 1 on the run after robbing man at gunpoint on NE Side, deputies say

Three teens were arrested for robbing a man at gunpoint before chasing him down in a stolen vehicle and crashing on the Northeast Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – Three teens were arrested for robbing a man at gunpoint before chasing him down in a stolen vehicle and crashing on the Northeast Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Friday, a fourth suspect is still on the run.

Sophia Denise Price, 17, was arrested for aggravated robbery, Serenity Banda, 19, was arrested for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, and a 16-year-old was arrested for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the BCSO said.

Jonoven Rene Esquivel, 18, is wanted for aggravated robbery but has not yet been located.

Their charges stem from an incident that happened on March 14, in the 3000 block of N. Foster Road.

Deputies were initially called for a crash, but they said the suspects’ vehicle kept driving until it reached the 7200 block of FM 78.

The suspects’ vehicle then crashed into multiple other vehicles before four people got out of the car and started running away, according to BCSO.

Upon further investigation, deputies said the suspects’ vehicle was reported stolen.

A man told deputies he was putting gas in his car when the four suspects came up to him and robbed him at gunpoint, BCSO said.

They told the man to give them everything he had, including his shoes, gold necklaces, earrings and cash before they went through his vehicle, deputies said.

The man was able to get back into his car and leave the scene, uninjured.

However, the four suspects chased the man and began shooting at his vehicle, according to officials. A window was shattered in the gunfire.

Eventually, the suspects’ vehicle crashed into multiple others, including an 18-wheeler, before they got out and ran on foot.

Deputies are still working to track down Esquivel.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

Also on KSAT: