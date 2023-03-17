Man who owned dogs that killed elderly man released from jail, court records show

Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested Friday night on felony charges of attack by dangerous dog causes death and injury to an elderly.

SAN ANTONIO – A dog owner who was arrested after his dogs mauled an elderly man to death and left several others injured nearly a month ago has been released from jail, according to Bexar County court records.

Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was charged with attack by dangerous dog causes death and injury to an elderly.

Moreno’s bond of $125,000 was paid on Friday, court records show.

At last check, his wife, Abilene Schnieder Moreno, 31, remains in the Bexar County Jail. She’s a co-owner of the dogs and is facing the same charges as her husband.

Her sister, Destiny Marie Cardona, was arrested for retaliation but she has since been released on bond.

All three dogs involved in the attack that happened Feb. 24 in the 2800 block of Depla Street were euthanized by San Antonio Animal Care Services.

