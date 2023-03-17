SAPD release names of officer, suspect involved in shooting at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Friday released the names of an officer and the man she wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s North Side.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on March 14 in the 9800 block of Colonnade Boulevard, not far from Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, officers arrived at the apartment complex and saw a man jump out of a second-story window from one of the buildings. Moments later, as the officer approached the man, he pulled out a gun and the officer shot the man in the leg.

The suspect was identified as Roger Garza Jr., 33, SAPD said. The officer was identified as Officer Kristie Bush, who has been with the department for a year.

Garza was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said before the shooting, Garza allegedly assaulted a woman, which led to the 911 call.

“The female complaint was reportedly being beaten by the male and from witness reports her face was all swollen and bruised when officers arrived,” McManus said.

Garza was arrested on an outstanding warrant of deadly conduct. He is also charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Bush was placed on administrative duty. The case will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for review.