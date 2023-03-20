54º

20-year-old motorcyclist killed in morning crash near Lone Star, SAPD says

Motorcyclist was seen traveling at a high rate of speed prior to crash

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

S. Flores Street and Cassiano Street intersection (Google Street View)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died Monday morning after police say he crashed his bike into a pickup truck.

The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. at the corner of S. Flores and Cassiano streets in the Lone Star area.

The driver of the motorcycle was seen traveling southbound on S. Flores Street at a high rate of speed, according to a witness.

San Antonio police said the driver of the pickup turned in front of the path of the motorcycle and the driver of the motorcycle lost control and crashed.

Police said the victim is a 20-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

