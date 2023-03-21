Man caught on surveillance camera sexually assaulting coworker sentenced to prison

SAN ANTONIO – A man convicted of four counts of sexual assault was sentenced on Monday to 14 years in prison.

Angel Ruiz, 33, sexually assaulted a coworker multiple times in March 2022 at a downtown bar where they both worked and the assault was caught on surveillance cameras. After the assaults, he stole the victim’s phone and cash.

On Friday, a jury in the 290th District Court convicted Ruiz on four counts of second-degree felony sexual assault.

Ruiz will be required to serve at least half of his 14-year sentence before he is eligible for parole. He was facing punishments ranging from 2-20 years in prison.

“Defendant Ruiz took advantage of his friendship with the victim and attacked her in a vulnerable state. I am proud of her for coming forward and testifying against the defendant and proud of our prosecution team for their hard work. I hope she can now find peace knowing her assailant has been brought to justice,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Ruiz has previously been convicted of felony possession of marijuana.

He is facing additional charges in separate cases including a felon in possession of a firearm charge in Bexar County and a DWI-3rd charge in Medina County. Both of those charges are still pending.

Resources:

If you are a sexual assault victim (or suspect you may be), there are several resources available in the San Antonio area. To report a crime, call 911.

The Rape Crisis Center - 24-Hour Hotline: 210-349-7273. The center provides several services for survivors, including free counseling for them and their loved ones. It also provides advice and referrals for assistance for immediate and long-term needs. Advocates are also available to help survivors through the process. The Rape Crisis Center has answers to some frequently asked questions here.