Man hospitalized after being struck by car on South Side, SAPD says

SAPD responds to crash on city's South Side on March 26, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being struck by a car while crossing the street on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Sunday near Bonner Avenue and South Flores Street.

Police said the man was crossing from East Bonner Avenue to West Bonner without using a crosswalk when a car struck him, causing him to be thrown in the air.

SAPD said the man was in and out of consciousness but was able to provide his name and information to officers.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown.

The driver did stop to render aid and no foul play was suspected, said SAPD.