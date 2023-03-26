Search continues for missing 6-year-old boy from North Texas

EVERMAN, Texas – Police have issued an Endangered Missing Alert in the disappearance of a 6-year-old boy from North Texas. The alert comes after the discontinuation of an AMBER alert on Saturday.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Everman police said he has several physical and developmental challenges.

His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, is not cooperating with their investigation, said EPD.

In a press conference, police said the investigation began after CPS reached out to the department for a welfare check on Noel.

Rodriguez-Singh told officers he was with his father in Mexico. However, investigators later found that Noels’ father did not have him, nor has he ever met him.

Family members told officials they haven’t seen Noel since last November and expressed significant concern.

His mother now faces a charge of false reports regarding a missing child or person.

On March 25, shortly after midnight, Everman PD issued an AMBER alert for Noel.

On Saturday night, investigators learned that Rodriguez-Singh, her husband, and six of her children had left the country on March 23 on a Turkish Airways flight to Istanbul. Noel was not listed as a passenger on the flight.

For that reason, Everman PD discontinued the AMBER alert and issued an Endangered Missing Persons Alert.

“We currently do not have any physical evidence related to Noel’s status as a missing person. What I do know is that we have a six-year-old disabled boy that can not be accounted for, is missing. And that the mother is not willing to cooperate with investigators to help us simply ensure that the child is safe. And we are desperately seeking the public’s help.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Everman PD at (817)293-2923.