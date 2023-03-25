55º

AMBER Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in North Texas

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen Friday in the the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive in Everman, TX

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Left: Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez Right: Cindy Rodriguez-Singh (Everman Police Department)

EVERMAN, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued Saturday after a 6-year-old boy was abducted in North Texas.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the child, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who was last seen at midnight Friday in the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive in Everman, just south of Fort Worth.

Noel is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

The woman wanted in connection with Noel’s abduction is Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, 37. She’s described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes, and weighs around 140 pounds. Authorities also said Rodriguez-Singh has tattoos across her chest.

Rodriguez-Singh is driving a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate number PLLS7091.

Anyone with more information on the pair’s whereabouts is urged to call the Everman City Police Department at 817-293-2923.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

