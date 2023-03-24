Police arrest man high on meth with loaded weapon outside of Roosevelt Elementary

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood ISD police said they arrested a man who was high on meth and standing outside of a West Side elementary school with a loaded shotgun and extra ammunition.

Michael Anthony Lozano was arrested outside of Roosevelt Elementary on Thursday afternoon and now faces several charges. The man was arrested before anyone could be harmed.

An Edgewood ISD police report said a woman saw a man standing outside the back of the elementary school with a rifle bag. The report states she was in fear for her life and called police right away.

Her instincts were right. Lozano was dangerous, according to police.

Edgewood ISD Police Chief Jesse Quiroga said Lozano is a convicted felon with a long criminal history.

Quiroga said Lozano had a 12-gauge rifle, extra ammunition and meth inside the bag.

“The call came in at 2:39. By 2:40, our officers were on scene, and by 2:41, the suspect was in custody,” Quiroga said.

Police said Lozano was high on meth when he was taken into custody.

“He said he was here because he was a savior to people, and sometimes saviors needed to take radical action,” Quiroga said.

Quiroga said the school wasn’t put on lockdown because Lozano was quickly taken into custody, but when these situations arise, there are multiple response fronts.

“We sent a team to go address whatever threat there is, and we sent a team to go secure the campus. This works simultaneously as this is happening,” Quiroga said.

Quiroga said it takes a village to keep students safe, and that’s why it’s crucial that if you see something, say something.

“Instead of just minding her own business or waiting for kids, she reacted. She reacted. She is a true hero,” Quiroga said of the person who called 911.

Lozano is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, places weapons prohibited, and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Currently, Lozano remains in custody.

