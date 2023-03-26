Police rescue man from fire at Northwest Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – A man is safe after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment Sunday morning, according to officials.

The fire happened around 5 a.m., Sunday at the Place of Castle Hills apartments in the 11800 block of Braesview.

Upon arrival, SAPD officers broke down the door to an apartment unit on fire and found a man suffering from smoke inhalation. He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

San Antonio firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly. Investigators believe the fire may have started in the kitchen.

It is unclear whether or not the resident can return to his home.

Authorities said the resident’s smoke detector never went off to alert him of the fire.

We spoke to a woman living under the apartment unit that caught fire. She did not want to share her name, but said she was relieved that her neighbor would be okay.

The woman said after what happened, she plans to reach out to the apartment’s maintenance team to make sure her smoke detector is up to par.

“We are going to ask our son that if he could ask the management how to make sure the smoke detector is working,” she said. “It’s very important for people who live here to make sure their smoke detectors are working.”