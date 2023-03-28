Boerne ISD Teacher nominated for Lori Tullos Barta Outstanding Educator Award

Mrs. Rust is in her 21st year of teaching Kindergarten

A Cibolo Creek Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher has been nominated for the 2023 Lori Tullos Barta Outstanding Educator Award by the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas.

Dana Rust has taught Kindergarten for over 20 years. She graduated from Texas Tech University with her Bachelor’s in Human Development and received her Master of Education from Schreiner University.

Rust was nominated for the award by Cibolo Creek parent Taylor Gebert for providing superior support and encouragement to his daughter Sophia, a Cibolo Creek Kindergarten student.

According to its site, the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas presents the award to a person or team that has had an undeniable impact on a child.

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas’ vision works to create a world where all members, including those with Down syndrome, are accepted, valued for their uniqueness, respected for their abilities and contributions, and assured the opportunity and choice to create their path to fulfillment and success, according to a news release.

READ ALSO: