Uvalde community reacts to mass shooting in Nashville on social media

A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Amis)

UVALDE, Texas – A school shooting in Nashville claimed the lives of three 9-year-old students and three adults Monday morning.

The attack happened at The Covenant School, a Christian school that has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade and about 50 staff members.

This tragedy comes over 10 months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed 19 children and two teachers.

Uvalde community members, including families of victims, reacted to news of yet another school shooting. Many demanding change and action.

Kimberly Garcia called on the public to “wake up,” remembering her past and present experiences as a mother of a Uvalde victim, Amerie Garza, and her son who is a current student.

Our kids aren’t safe. Schools aren’t safe. My daughter wasn’t safe, her life was taken from her. My son isn’t safe and it keeps me up all night. How am I supposed to be okay with leaving him at school ? There’s no way. — Kimberly Garcia (@kim_amerie) March 27, 2023

When is enough going to be enough ? 6 more innocent lives TAKEN? But it’s not the guns right ? Wake up people 😔 — Kimberly Garcia (@kim_amerie) March 27, 2023

Kimberly Rubio, the mother of 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, simply expressed her exhaustion with the ongoing issue our nation faces.

Also in response to the latest shooting was Tess Marie Mata’s mother Veronica Mata.

When will this stop? How many more?😭 #tessmariemata — Veronica Mata (@ronniemata1228) March 27, 2023

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez sent out a message to families in Nashville living a nightmare his community faced months ago, adding a demand for change.