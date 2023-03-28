69º

Uvalde community reacts to mass shooting in Nashville on social media

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UVALDE, Texas – A school shooting in Nashville claimed the lives of three 9-year-old students and three adults Monday morning.

The attack happened at The Covenant School, a Christian school that has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade and about 50 staff members.

This tragedy comes over 10 months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed 19 children and two teachers.

Uvalde community members, including families of victims, reacted to news of yet another school shooting. Many demanding change and action.

Kimberly Garcia called on the public to “wake up,” remembering her past and present experiences as a mother of a Uvalde victim, Amerie Garza, and her son who is a current student.

Kimberly Rubio, the mother of 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, simply expressed her exhaustion with the ongoing issue our nation faces.

Also in response to the latest shooting was Tess Marie Mata’s mother Veronica Mata.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez sent out a message to families in Nashville living a nightmare his community faced months ago, adding a demand for change.

