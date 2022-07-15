‘She was our little diva’: Tess Mata’s family remembers the 10-year-old who ‘was always dancing’

Tess Mata, 10, was a special girl who loved softball, soccer and the Houston Astros.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School.

“My sister was special. She was the person who kept this family laughing and smiling,” said Tess’s older sister, Faith Mata.

“She had goals. She had dreams. When Tess was born it was always my job to be her older sister and protect her,” Faith said. “She was our little helper. She was carefree. She was our little diva. She loved to dress up and get girly,” Faith said.

Tess Mata (KSAT)

Tess also had lots of goals, but her dream was to go viral on TikTok, even though she was too young to have her own account. Tess’s family says she would constantly record videos.

Tess Mata died during the Texas school massacre. (.)

“She deserves to be remembered. She put a smile on every face,” said Veronica Mata, Tess’s mother.

“I want her to be remembered as the awesome little girl that she was,” Veronica said.

Find more stories of victims here.