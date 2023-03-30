Man ejected, killed after running red light north of downtown, San Antonio police say

One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles north of downtown, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash was reported near West Hildebrand Avenue and Howard Street on Wednesday evening.

Police said a man in his 40s was driving a pickup truck westbound at a high rate of speed.

The driver ran a red light and hit a vehicle heading north.

The man driving the truck was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two occupants of the vehicle hit by the truck were not injured.

Crash was reported near West Hildebrand Avenue and Howard Street (KSAT)

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash.

KSAT will update you with the latest as more information becomes available.