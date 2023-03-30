65º

Man ejected, killed after running red light north of downtown, San Antonio police say

Officers say man driving truck at high rate of speed

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles north of downtown, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash was reported near West Hildebrand Avenue and Howard Street on Wednesday evening.

Police said a man in his 40s was driving a pickup truck westbound at a high rate of speed.

The driver ran a red light and hit a vehicle heading north.

The man driving the truck was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two occupants of the vehicle hit by the truck were not injured.

Crash was reported near West Hildebrand Avenue and Howard Street (KSAT)

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

