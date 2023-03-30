Stevens High School, Goodwill San Antonio to host 2nd annual Fiesta Sustainable Fashion Show

The fashion show will showcase sustainable Fiesta outfits curated by Stevens High School students in the Fashion Design program from gently used items at Goodwill.

SAN ANTONIO – Stevens High School students and Goodwill San Antonio are getting ready to host their second annual Fiesta Sustainable Fashion Show on Friday.

“Goodwill is dedicated to sustainability and giving items a second chance in the store and its teaching this young generation how important that is,” said Libby Castillo, director of strategic communications at Goodwill San Antonio.

For months, students have been sewing and putting together looks for the show.

“Mrs. Donovan took her class to our Potranco location and students were able to pick out items for the fashion show specifically,” Castillo said.

The program allows students to gain hands-on experience in fashion areas such as marketing, merchandising, display design, business management and customer service.

“The process was really fun and definitely had to be open-minded with a lot of things,” said Ana Roman, a Stevens High School student.

Roman is excited about the fashion show and wants to continue learning about this industry after graduation.

“When I graduate, I plan to go into fashion design or fashion merchandise and minoring in business,” she said.

The fashion show will be held Friday at Stevens High School starting at 6:30 p.m. and its free for the public.

“I hope people enjoy it because we worked really hard,” Roman said.

Proceeds from the outfit sales will be reinvested in employment services and workforce development programs provided by Goodwill San Antonio’s Good Careers Centers and Good Careers Academy.

