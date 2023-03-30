Teen charged with felony after allegedly shooting man west of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after police say he shot a man in the torso west of downtown.

Jason Harper, 18, is accused of shooting a man on Nov. 11, 2021, in the 100 block of St. Christopher Walk.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Harper showed up at the victim’s residence where the victim’s wife was standing outside.

Harper asked her if she knew the whereabouts of an unknown male and that’s when the victim walked out of his residence and said nobody was in the area by the name of the person Harper was asking about.

The affidavit states that Harper then pulled out a handgun, aimed it toward the victim and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim in the torso.

Harper took off running and witnesses chased him, eventually wrestling him to the ground.

According to the affidavit, Harper struggled with the witnesses and was able to escape but left the handgun at the scene.

Police swabbed the gun for DNA prior to placing it in the evidence room. The DNA was submitted for analysis in February 2022 and the results were determined in March 2022.

In April 2022, police got a search warrant to collect DNA from Harper. The Bexar County Criminal Investigation Lab determined the DNA analysis matched Harper to the handgun found at the scene of the shooting, the affidavit states.

Harper was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He is being held at Bexar County Jail on a $95,000 bond.