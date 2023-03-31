8 arrested in New Braunfels drug bust; 6,500 fentanyl-laced pills, guns seized, police say

Mugshots from top left to bottom right: Lucas Flores, Jacob Osterheld, Francesco Formica, Justin Quintanilla, Ja Shanae Caldwell, Raylyn Willrich, Tiffany Sanson, Jesse Duran

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police have arrested eight people as part of a street crimes operation bust, which also resulted in the seizure of approximately 6,500 fentanyl-laced pills and additional drugs, cash and weapons.

Police said they executed two search warrants for known drug houses located in the 3900 block of Gentle Meadow and 400 block of Pebble Creek Run on Thursday in New Braunfels.

According to a press release, police were monitoring the home on Gentle Meadow and initiated two traffic stops, which resulted in the arrest of the following five people:

17-year-old Lucas Talyn Flores of New Braunfels - Charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Sanson of New Braunfels - Charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, Possession of a controlled substance. She also had three warrants.

19-year-old Justin Nathanial Quintanilla of New Braunfels - Charged with possession of a controlled substance.

18-year-old Jesse Duran of Comal County - Charged with possession of a controlled substance.

18-year-old Jacob Steven Osterheld of Dripping Springs - Charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Following the traffic stops, police obtained a search warrant for the home on Gentle Meadow and found 1,500 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills.

Items seized in New Braunfels Police Department Street Crimes Unit bust. (New Braunfels Police Department)

New Braunfels police said they also found cash, various narcotics, a handgun and an assault rifle in the home.

During the investigation into the first home, police were made aware of the home on Pebble Creek Run.

A traffic stop and a subsequent search warrant of the home led to the additional arrests of the three following people:

22-year-old Ja Shanae Dejranise Caldwell of New Braunfels - Charged with possession of a controlled substance.

20-year-old Francesco Maurizio Formica of Cibolo - Charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

18-year-old Raylyn Rayshawn Willrich of San Antonio - Charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

The arrests and search of the home at Pebble Creek Run led to the seizure of approximately 5,000 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills as well as a large number of THC edibles, a large amount of cash, a handgun, and other property associated with the illicit proceeds of drug distribution like jewelry, designer handbags, shoes, and electronics, according to the press release.

“In total, approximately 6,500 fentanyl-laced pills were seized with an estimated street value of approximately $195,000 along with approximately $22,000 in cash,” New Braunfels police said.