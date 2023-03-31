Northeast Lakeview College program helps students get a jump start on engineering degrees

SAN ANTONIO – A local college program has allowed hundreds of students to get a head start on their Texas A&M engineering degree and has allowed students to save money too.

Gunnar Howard is part of the Texas A&M Engineering Academy at Northeast Lakeview College.

The program offers students an opportunity to pursue an engineering degree while co-enrolled at Texas A&M and the Alamo Colleges District.

It’s allowed Howard to save money and kickstart his career.

“I scored an internship with a company Paterson-UTI for the summer and it is paid so very excited about that,” Howard said.

“Here in San Antonio we serve a lot of minority students and the cost of college tends student not want to go. So this program helps them save almost $50,000 in two years before moving to college station,” said Anna Gutierrez, program specialist at Texas A&M Engineering Academy.

Since the Texas A&M Engineering Academy started in 2018 about 250 students have enrolled. And they hope to add more students this weekend.

An open house will be held Saturday, April 1 at 8:30 a.m. at Northeast Lakeview College. Attendees will participate in a campus tour, learn about the activities and programs offered.

Howard says the program has provided a smoother transition into the college lifestyle.

“I’m moving after this semester ends, so I will be moving in the summer and I’ll be moving to College Station and will finish a petroleum engineering degree at Texas A&M,” Howard said.