CPS Energy provides free fishing event for needy children at Calaveras Lake

Kids Fish Day held at Calaveras Lake

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

CPS Energy to host 24th annual Kids Fish Day on April 1 (Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy on Saturday hosted its 24th annual Kids Fish Day at Calaveras Lake.

Volunteers who work for the city utility teamed up with 40 children from Boysville, a children’s shelter, for a day of fishing and other outdoor activities.

Every year, CPS Energy partners with a nonprofit to provide kids an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors and experience the sport of fishing, a news release said.

A cove near the Calaveras Lake Pier was filled with 500 catfish donated by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The Fin Addict Angler Foundation provided rods, reels, and tackle boxes for the Boysville guests.

The fish that were caught during the event were returned to the lake.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

