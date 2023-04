A fire damaged an apartment unit in the 4900 block of Woodstone Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Fire damaged an apartment unit Friday afternoon on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to SAFD, the resident wasn’t home when the fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. in the 4900 block of Woodstone Drive.

The fire was contained to one lower unit.

The resident will not be able to live in that unit anymore and is being helped in finding temporary shelter.

No injuries were reported and a cause is under investigation.

