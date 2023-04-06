WATCH: Passion Play takes place in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – People lined the streets of downtown San Antonio for the Good Friday tradition that recreates the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ — the Passion Play.

The San Antonio Passion Play dates back to 1983, when the wooden cross carried by the actor playing Jesus weighed 150 pounds, compared to the 50-pound cross used today.

See a video of Friday’s Passion Play below. The video was provided by Catholic Television of San Antonio.

As a warning to younger or more sensitive audiences, the play is very graphic due to the nature of the story.

In the Passion Play, Jesus is condemned to death and forced to carry his cross. He falls several times and is stripped of his garments, after which he is nailed to the cross and then his body is taken down after he dies. The crucifixion was depicted in front of San Fernando Cathedral.

The play also depicted Pontius Pilate washing his hands and Mary, Jesus’s mother, holding her son’s body after he is removed from the cross.

Here’s the schedule of events for the Passion Play on Friday, April 7:

9:30 a.m. - Prayer Service at Milam Park (bilingual)

10 a.m. - Re-enactment of the Passion of Christ; from Milam Park to Main Plaza (In Spanish)

12 p.m. Crucifixion in front of San Fernando Cathedral (In Spanish)

12:15 p.m. - Stations of the Cross inside San Fernando Cathedral

1 p.m. Las Siete Palabras – The Seven Last Words of Christ The traditional Hispanic Good Friday Service follows at 1 p.m. inside San Fernando Cathedral

2:30 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion A service of prayer, Holy Communion and Veneration of the Cross inside San Fernando Cathedral.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Reconciliation (confessions) in Main Plaza

6:30 p.m. El Pésame – The Vigil of the Sorrowful Mother A Hispanic tradition, the service symbolizes a funeral vigil, beginning with an outdoor procession around Main Plaza followed by the extending of condolences to the Virgin Mary. The tradition is one of sharing in the grief of the Virgin Mary.



Additional San Fernando Cathedral 2023 Holy Week Services

April 6 - Holy Thursday

5 p.m. Reconciliation (confessions) in Main Plaza.

7 p.m. Mass of the Last Supper and Washing of the Feet (Bilingual. After Mass, a re-enactment of the arrest of Jesus in Main Plaza.)

9 p.m. Arrest of Jesus in Main Plaza.

Adoration until midnight of the Blessed Sacrament at the Altar of Repose in the Plaza de la Cruz.

April 8 - Holy Saturday

8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil (Bilingual)

April 9 - Easter Sunday Masses